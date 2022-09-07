 Skip to content
Kaiser Nonprofit Teams With Devon to Lure Tech Jobs to Oklahoma

Group aims to bring new startups to state to diversify oil-and-gas-heavy economies

A pump jack stands next to wind turbines near Guymon, Oklahoma, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. After all the trauma the U.S. oil industry has been through -- from production cuts to mass layoffs and a string of bankruptcies -- many producers say they’re still prioritizing output over reducing debt.

Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg
A consortium that includes Devon Energy Corp., Williams Cos. and Oneok Inc. is partnering with a Tulsa nonprofit founded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation in hopes of bringing as many as 2,000 energy-tech jobs to Oklahoma over the next five to 10 years.

The group, which also includes the venture capital firm Energy Innovation Capital, has invested $60 million so far and aims to raise more, said Nick Lalla, co-founder of the tech-focused nonprofit group Tulsa Innovation Labs. The goal is to bring new startups to Tulsa and elsewhere around the state to diversify oil-and-gas-heavy economies, he said. 