Hedge Funds Return to Sohn With 2021 Bullish Bets Mostly Ruined

Hedge fund managers were in an upbeat mood at last year’s Sohn Hong Kong investment conference, only for many to see their bullish bets derailed by the market turmoil that followed.
Among those who made investment calls at the May 2021 event, Sixteenth Street Capital’s Rashmi Kwatra touted Sea Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest tech company that later tumbled during the industry sell-off. Marshall Wace’s Amit Rajpal vouched for Japanese digital finance firm Monex Group Inc., which plunged in tandem with the crypto rout. Keita Arisawa at Seiga Asset Management picked QD Laser Inc., a Japanese eyewear maker that has lost momentum since its initial public offering in early 2021.