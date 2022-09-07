GOP Is on the Defense as Chances of a ‘Red Wave’ Fade

Republican leaders are scrambling to salvage the party’s chances at a congressional majority and stave off an embarrassing midterm election performance in a year that the GOP was heavily favored to take control of both chambers.
Two top Republican senators have feuded over strategy amid a shortfall in fundraising and concerns about candidate recruitment. The party is playing defense in states where it currently holds Senate seats -- North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- and is behind or in tight races for once-promising pickup opportunities in Democratic-held states like Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire.