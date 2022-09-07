 Skip to content
GOP Is on the Defense as Chances of a ‘Red Wave’ Fade

  • Democrats have more than double money in bank than Republicans
  • House Minority Leader McCarthy to unveil GOP platform Sept. 19
Photographer: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 

Republican leaders are scrambling to salvage the party’s chances at a congressional majority and stave off an embarrassing midterm election performance in a year that the GOP was heavily favored to take control of both chambers. 

Two top Republican senators have feuded over strategy amid a shortfall in fundraising and concerns about candidate recruitment. The party is playing defense in states where it currently holds Senate seats -- North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- and is behind or in tight races for once-promising pickup opportunities in Democratic-held states like Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. 