China Sets Yuan Fix at Strongest Bias on Record as Losses Mount
PBOC set reference rate set 454 pips stronger than expected
Move came after PBOC cut FX reserve ratio for banks on Monday
China sent its most powerful signal yet on its discomfort with the yuan’s weakness by setting its reference rate for the currency with the strongest bias on record.
The People’s Bank of China set the fix at 6.9160 per dollar, 454 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. The bias was the largest on the strong side since the daily survey was initiated in 2018.