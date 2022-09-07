Apple Phone Event, ‘Worst Kept Secret,’ Is Priced In: Tech Watch

Investors hoping that the introduction of a new line of iPhones will help Apple Inc. shares rebound to their January record may be in for a disappointment if history is any guide.
The stock has fallen seven times on the day the company has launched a model in the past decade. When it announces the new iPhone Wednesday, Apple is likely to take shareholder-friendly steps such as higher prices to cushion its margins from inflationary pressures, analysts say. Such moves, though, come during a weakening economy that may make buyers reluctant to pay more for a handset.