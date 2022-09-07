Adani Firm Set for $280 Million Passive Flows on Nifty Inclusion

Adani Enterprises Ltd., owned by the world’s third richest person Gautam Adani, is set to attract inflows of about $281 million as it joins one of India’s key equity gauges later this month, according to Brian Freitas, an analyst on the research platform Smartkarma.
The flagship company that handles businesses from ports to power joins the NSE Nifty 50 Index on September 30, the National Stock Exchange of India said earlier this month. That’s likely to further propel shares that have more than doubled this year, compared with a less than 2% gain in the Nifty 50.