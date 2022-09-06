 Skip to content
Markets

UK 10-Year Yield Surges Past 3% to Highest in More Than a Decade

  • UK bonds extend declines after Truss set to take charge as PM
  • 10-year gilt yield is over 140bps higher since early August
Tourists outside the Bank of England.&nbsp;

Tourists outside the Bank of England. 

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Updated on

The yield on 10-year UK government debt climbed past 3%, soaring to the highest since 2011 on expectations that new Prime Minister Liz Truss will usher in a wave of public spending. 

Benchmark borrowing costs rose as much as 20 basis points to 3.14% as of 3:12 p.m. in London, taking their increase to more than 140 basis points since early August. Truss, who won a close Conservative vote, has pledged billions in fiscal support to revitalize the economy. Her plans include a £130 billion freeze on energy bills to avert a crisis over the winter.