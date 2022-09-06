UK 10-Year Yield Surges Past 3% to Highest in More Than a Decade

The yield on 10-year UK government debt climbed past 3%, soaring to the highest since 2011 on expectations that new Prime Minister Liz Truss will usher in a wave of public spending.
Benchmark borrowing costs rose as much as 20 basis points to 3.14% as of 3:12 p.m. in London, taking their increase to more than 140 basis points since early August. Truss, who won a close Conservative vote, has pledged billions in fiscal support to revitalize the economy. Her plans include a £130 billion freeze on energy bills to avert a crisis over the winter.