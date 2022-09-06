Treasury Yields Jump as Corporate Bond Market Roars Back to Life

Treasury yields surged Tuesday -- with several tenors rising more than 15 basis points -- amid a deluge of corporate debt offerings and a stronger-than-expected gauge of service-sector activity.
About 20 companies slated bond offerings totaling an estimated $30 billion to $40 billion, pressuring Treasuries as investors flocked to an array of new issues from borrowers including Lowe’s Cos., Walmart Inc., Deere & Co. and McDonald’s Corp. Treasury yields jumped to fresh session peaks after the August ISM services index unexpectedly rose to a four-month high.