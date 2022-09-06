Embattled Hedge Fund Co-Founder Is Selling London Mansion for £12.5 Million

Neil Phillips, the embattled co-founder of hedge fund Glen Point Capital LLP, is looking to sell a 9-bed mansion in one of London’s most expensive areas as he prepares to face US charges that he rigged currency markets.
The property is on the market for £12.5 million ($14.5 million), according to an Aug. 3 listing on real estate website Zoopla. Phillips, 52, purchased the house for £13.8 million in April 2018, UK Land Registry documents show, about four months after the alleged trades that resulted in his arrest in Spain last week at the request of US authorities.