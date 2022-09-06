Traders Flee Emerging Market ETFs at Fastest Pace Since May 2020

Money managers ditched exchange-traded funds that invest in emerging-market bonds and stocks last week at the fastest pace in more than two years, spooked by a soaring US dollar.
Investors pulled $1.21 billion from US-listed ETFs that invest across developing nations as well as those that target specific countries in the week ended Sept. 2, the most since May 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The $24.9 billion iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) lost $441.1 million, the biggest outflow in over two years.