 Skip to content
Politics

Czech Ex-Army Chief Enters Presidential Race Pledging Stability

  • Petr Pavel may challenge Babis in presidential contest
  • Pavel may be frontrunner in race to succeed Zeman, poll shows
Petr Pavel

Petr Pavel

Photographer: Horacio Villalobos/Corbis New/Getty Images

Petr Pavel, a retired NATO military officer, launched his campaign for the Czech presidency as a potential front-runner in next year’s contest, which could see him face off against the country’s controversial former billionaire premier. 

Pavel, an independent who vows to be a steady hand through Europe’s security and energy crises, has emerged as the only serious candidate so far to pose a challenge to Andrej Babis, whose tenure as premier was weighed down by accusations of fraud and conflicts of interest. 