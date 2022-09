With Liz Truss as the new UK prime minister, the “special relationship” with the US is on course for redefinition with a conservative leader that is much more of a hard-liner than her predecessor.

President Joe Biden will speak to his counterpart on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Washington time, a conversation that will set the tone for the future working relationship of two allies that have been historically close but do not always see eye to eye.