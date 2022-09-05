World’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal Crash

The car accident over the weekend that killed Cyrus Mistry -- scion of one of India’s best-known business families -- has reignited concerns about the poor state of India’s roads, identified by the World Bank as the world’s deadliest.
Mistry, who was 54, died on Sunday during a trip between Ahmedabad and Mumbai after the car he was in hit a divider on a bridge. Images circulating on social media showed skid-marks of a Mercedes veering off the road just next to a pothole. Airbags in the rear didn’t inflate.