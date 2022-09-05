 Skip to content
UNHCR Rushes Aid to Pakistan Amid Raging Floods in South

Damage home is seen destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Several countries have flown in supplies, but the Pakistani government has pleaded for even more help, faced with the enormous task of feeding and housing those affected, as well as protecting them from waterborne diseases. (AP Photo/Sherin Zada)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (MUNIR AHMED)

Islamabad (AP) -- The U.N. refugee agency rushed in more desperately needed aid Monday to flood-stricken Pakistan as the nation's prime minister traveled to the south where rising waters of Lake Manchar pose a new threat.

Two UNHCR planes touched down in the southern port city of Karachi and two more were expected later in the day. A third plane, with aid from Turkmenistan also landed in Karachi. While the floods in recent weeks have touched much of Pakistan, the southern Sindh province, where Karachi is the capital, has been the most affected.