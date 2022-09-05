A strong earnings season in Australia is giving investors confidence that the country will manage to escape the recessionary threat looming over much of the world.
About half of the 137 companies on the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index that reported full-year results in August posted positive earnings surprises, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Soaring profits and strong dividends from firms like Commonwealth Bank of Australia and BHP Group Ltd. showed companies’ resilience amid fears of a global economic slowdown. The nation’s shares are also beating a gauge of global stocks this year.