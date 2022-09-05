 Skip to content
Canadian Police Hunt for Suspects After 10 Stabbed to Death

Damien Sanderson, left,&nbsp;and Myles Sanderson,&nbsp;two men suspected of stabbing 10 people to death&nbsp;Saskatchewan, Canada.&nbsp;

Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED)
Regina, Saskatchewan (AP) -- Canadian police searched on Monday for two men suspected of stabbing 10 people to death in an Indigenous community and a nearby town, as the massive manhunt following one of the nation’s deadliest mass killings entered its second day.

Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random in a series of attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province. They have given no motive for the crimes, which also left 15 people wounded — but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved.