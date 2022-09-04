 Skip to content
Pursuits

Verstappen Wins Dutch GP to Seal 10th Win And Extend F1 Lead

Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on Sept. 4.

Photographer: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Updated on

Zandvoort, Netherlands (AP) -- Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen made quick work of a safety car restart to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday in front of 100,000 adoring fans, and make it four straight wins for the first time in his F1 career.

Verstappen’s 10th win matched his tally from last year and the Red Bull driver extended his championship lead to 109 points. With seven races left a second straight title is looking increasingly likely as his challengers — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Perez in joint second — continue to fall further back.