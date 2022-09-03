Sweden to Offer Liquidity Guarantees to Utilities, Premier Says

Sweden’s government, facing an election next Sunday, will provide liquidity guarantees to Nordic and Baltic utilities to protect financial stability amid a surge in energy prices.
A halt in Russian gas export could threaten stability, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told journalists on Saturday, speaking at a joint news conference with Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves, Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and financial watchdog head Erik Thedeen. She didn’t mention specific amounts but said it will be about “hundreds of billions” of Swedish kronor.