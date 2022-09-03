NASA’s Artemis I Launch Attempt Scrubbed for Second Time in Week

NASA called off Saturday’s launch attempt for the much-anticipated mission to send a rocket around the moon, marking the second time within a week that engineers decided to scrub the flight due to mechanical issues.
The scratched launch followed a hydrogen leak in the engine cavity, which prevented NASA engineers from fully loading liquid hydrogen into the rocket. The issue will need to be resolved before NASA’s Artemis I mission can lift off. A similar leak was one of several issues that contributed to the space agency’s decision to postpone an attempt on Aug. 29.