Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages.
Brian Duncan, operator of a family farm and vice president of the Illinois Farm Bureau, joined this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about the market for agricultural commodities and offer his perspective on the economy as he plans next year’s crops. In addition to hogs, his farm near Polo, Illinois, also produces corn, soybeans and cattle.