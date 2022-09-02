 Skip to content
Markets

Vale-BHP Nearly Double Offer in Mine Disaster Settlement

  • Miners said to have raised offer to about 100 billion reais
  • Previous deal of 52 billion reais irked Brazilian officials
A church damaged by the flood following an iron ore waste reservoir collapse a year ago in Paracatu de Baixo village in Mariana of Minas Gerais State, Brazil in 2016.

A church damaged by the flood following an iron ore waste reservoir collapse a year ago in Paracatu de Baixo village in Mariana of Minas Gerais State, Brazil in 2016.

Photographer: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

By

Samarco and its owners, Vale SA and BHP Group, agreed to almost double their offer in compensation for a 2015 mine waste disaster in Brazil, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. 

The mining companies raised the proposal to more than 100 billion reais ($19 billion) after Brazilian authorities showed disappointment to the 52 billion reais ($10 billion) offered. The new value is closer to a 155 billion reais public civil action for reparation used by prosecutors as a benchmark. 