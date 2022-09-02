Vale-BHP Nearly Double Offer in Mine Disaster Settlement

Samarco and its owners, Vale SA and BHP Group, agreed to almost double their offer in compensation for a 2015 mine waste disaster in Brazil, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.
The mining companies raised the proposal to more than 100 billion reais ($19 billion) after Brazilian authorities showed disappointment to the 52 billion reais ($10 billion) offered. The new value is closer to a 155 billion reais public civil action for reparation used by prosecutors as a benchmark.