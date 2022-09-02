 Skip to content
Politics

Argentina’s Kirchner Supporters Gather After Failed Assassination Attempt

  • Argentines gathered in downtown Buenos Aires to support her
  • The attack comes at a time of deep polarization in the country
Demonstrators gather to support Vice President Fernandez at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires on Sept. 2.
Demonstrators gather to support Vice President Fernandez at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires on Sept. 2.Photographer: Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg
Updated on

Thousands of Argentines gathered in downtown Buenos Aires Friday to express support and solidarity with Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner after a failed assassination attempt

Kirchner’s supporters convened in the historic Plaza de Mayo in front of the presidential palace, seeking to reaffirm the country’s commitment to democracy, institutions and their political leader. TV cameras showed Kirchner leaving her apartment in a three-car motorcade around 4 p.m. local time Friday, without announcing where she was going. 