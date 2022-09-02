Argentina’s Kirchner Supporters Gather After Failed Assassination Attempt

Thousands of Argentines gathered in downtown Buenos Aires Friday to express support and solidarity with Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner after a failed assassination attempt.
Kirchner’s supporters convened in the historic Plaza de Mayo in front of the presidential palace, seeking to reaffirm the country’s commitment to democracy, institutions and their political leader. TV cameras showed Kirchner leaving her apartment in a three-car motorcade around 4 p.m. local time Friday, without announcing where she was going.