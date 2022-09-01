You Can Buy Serena Williams’s US Open Tote Bag for $1,950

For those wondering, that giant orange bag with a metallic navy and white racing stripe that Serena Williams has been toting around the US Open all week is the Niccolo bag by Newport, R.I.-designer Kimberly Pucci. Handcrafted in premium pebble leather, the carryall with its padded handles retails for $1,950 on the designer’s website.
According to Pucci in an interview with Bloomberg Radio, Williams fell in love with the bag at a party in the Hamptons hosted by the 1640 Society, a gathering of billionaire family office heads and as-moneyed set who summer in the beach community. Williams, who is an investor in unicorn startups and wellness companies such as Daily Harvest Inc., Noom Inc., Tonal Systems Inc., and MasterClass (Yanka Industries Inc.), was speaking at the event when Pucci introduced herself as an American luxury goods designer, soon to be a household name.