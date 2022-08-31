Uniper Boosts Hiring at Swedish Oil-Power Plant as Crisis Grows

German energy giant Uniper SE plans to increase staffing at an old oil-fired power station needed to help keep the lights on in a worsening energy crisis that’s forced companies to reverse earlier plans.

The Karlshamn plant, which was only used occasionally in the past, is now being called upon regularly to help plug a shortage in the south of Sweden after several nuclear reactors were decommissioned over the past few years. The project will become even more crucial after Vattenfall AB announced a prolonged outage of an atomic reactor on Wednesday.