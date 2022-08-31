 Skip to content
Trump’s Claim to Documents ‘Frivolous,’ Ex-Prosecutors Say

Documents from Trump's home submitted as evidence by the Department of Justice in federal court in Florida.
Source: Department of Justice

A group of former federal prosecutors and ex-New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman weighed in on Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking a third party expert to review documents seized by the FBI from his home in Florida, calling his executive-privilege claims unprecedented and “frivolous.”

Trump is seeking the appointment of a “special master” to weed out any documents that may be protected by attorney-client and executive privilege. In a so-called friend-of-the-court brief Tuesday night, the group said Trump’s request citing executive privilege had no support in the law.