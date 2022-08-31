SoftBank’s Misra Steps Down as Corporate Officer on Record Loss

SoftBank Group Corp. said Rajeev Misra is stepping down from his roles as a corporate officer and executive vice president, after a slide in technology stocks resulted in a record loss at the Japanese investment group.
The 60-year-old will retain his post as head of SoftBank Investment Advisers, which helps oversee the first Vision Fund’s existing investments, SoftBank said in a statement on Wednesday. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has said he will take over the management of new investments under the second Vision Fund.