Japan’s Regulator Proposes Tax Breaks for Investors, Crypto

Japan’s financial regulator proposed easing corporate tax rules for crypto assets as well as lighter levies for individual stock investors in support of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s efforts to reinvigorate the economy.
Companies should be exempted from paying taxes for paper gains on crypto coins that they hold after issuing them, the regulator proposed in its annual tax-code change request announced Wednesday. The Financial Services Agency also called for boosting a program that gives tax breaks to individual investors.