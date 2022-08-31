China Keeps Asia IPO Scene Booming With $15 Billion August Haul

In a year where initial public offerings globally have slumped by more than two-thirds, one would expect the summer break to be especially quiet. Not so in Asia, where stock listings have notched their second-highest August haul on record.
First-time share sales in the Asia Pacific region totaled $14.9 billion this month, Bloomberg-compiled data show, lower only than last year when the amount was more than double at $30 billion as soaring stock markets and central bank largesse fueled a flurry of share sales.