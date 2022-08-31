Austria Extends $2 Billion Credit to Keep Lights on in Vienna

Austria approved a 2 billion euro ($2 billion) loan for Vienna’s municipal utility after spiking energy prices forced the company to provide more collateral to keep the lights on in the capital.

Wien Energie GmbH, the city-owned utility serving 2 million people, will get access to the credit facility as Austrian authorities probe the trades leading to its cash crunch, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said at a briefing on Wednesday. The loan is on the low end of potential financing needs, which swelled to as high as $6 billion before European benchmark power prices slumped earlier this week.