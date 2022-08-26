Rogers Bond Consent Gains Traction as Creditor Challenge Fizzles

Rogers Communications Inc.’s request to extend a deadline to buy back $9.35 billion of bonds may succeed as a challenge from members of an investor group appears to lack the support needed to derail it.

The Toronto-based cable and wireless firm is seeking approval from creditors holding eight series of bonds in dollars and loonies to extend the deadline to complete its acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. to December 2023. Under the current terms, Rogers has to repay the securities at 101 cents on the dollar if the C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) deal isn’t done by the end of this year.