Germany to Reassess Gas Levy After Outcry Over Energy Profits

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he’ll look into ways of preventing some importers from benefiting from a new levy on consumers to compensate for surging gas prices if they don’t genuinely need the assistance.
The government is imposing the levy to help fund aid for suppliers forced to pay higher prices due to Russia squeezing gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline. If any of Germany’s importers went bust, it could trigger wider disruption in energy deliveries to Europe’s biggest economy.