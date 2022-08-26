Biden Sees Six-Point Gain in Gallup Poll, Adding to Political Ground

President Joe Biden’s approval rating rose to 44% in the latest Gallup poll, the highest in a year and a fresh sign he and his party are gaining political ground ahead of November midterm elections.
Biden’s approval rating in August jumped six percentage points from July, when it hit a low of 38% in Gallup’s survey. But even after a string of victories in Congress and abroad that have stoked enthusiasm in the White House and among Democratic voters, 53% of Americans still disapprove of Biden’s performance as commander-in-chief.