Artist Ai Weiwei Warns Against Hubris in 'Troublesome Times'

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses in front of his unveil glass body of work 'La Commedia Umana' a huge hanging glass sculpture otherwise referred to as a 'chandelier' at the San Giorgio deconsecrated church in Venice, Italy, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Chinese artist Ai Weiwei lampoons the surveillance culture and social media with his first ever glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano, that stands as a warning to the world: "Memento Mori,'' or Latin for "Remember You Must Die." (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Venice, Italy (AP) -- Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano. The artwork's title is intended as a warning to the world: “Memento Mori" — or Latin for “Remember You Must Die.”

Ai did not have to search hard for evidence that the planet is in “such a troublesome time.” Russian bombs are falling daily on Ukraine. China is flexing its military muscle in the Taiwan Strait. Migrants die repeatedly at sea as smugglers' boats sink. The Earth warms, creating drought, collapsing glaciers and triggering violent storms. The pandemic that killed at least 6.4 million people lingers.