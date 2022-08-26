Artist Ai Weiwei Warns Against Hubris in 'Troublesome Times'

Venice, Italy (AP) -- Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano. The artwork's title is intended as a warning to the world: “Memento Mori" — or Latin for “Remember You Must Die.”
Ai did not have to search hard for evidence that the planet is in “such a troublesome time.” Russian bombs are falling daily on Ukraine. China is flexing its military muscle in the Taiwan Strait. Migrants die repeatedly at sea as smugglers' boats sink. The Earth warms, creating drought, collapsing glaciers and triggering violent storms. The pandemic that killed at least 6.4 million people lingers.