Pinterest Faces Investigation by California Civil Rights Agency

Pinterest Inc. is facing an investigation by the California Civil Rights Department, the company confirmed, after a number of employees brought forward discrimination claims in recent years.

An agency attorney on Tuesday emailed several former employees, including Ifeoma Ozoma, who went public in 2020 with allegations of underpayment and racial discrimination. “CCRD is conducting an investigation into Pinterest Inc. and you have been identified as a potential witness,” the email says, according to a copy viewed by Bloomberg.