Climate Activists Plot Way Out of Manchin’s Oil Lease Mandate

  • Landmark climate law ties wind and solar to drilling leases
  • Mandate could delay sale of offshore wind leases by California
Joe Manchin

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Climate activists have developed plans to foil a provision Senator Joe Manchin wedged into the new climate law that ties renewable energy projects to more oil and gas drilling.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, new wind and solar leases on federal lands and waters are contingent upon the sale of drilling rights in the same territory within a specific timeframe. Environmentalists initially dubbed it a “climate suicide pact” and warned the requirement would hold green projects hostage to fossil fuel development. 