‘Trussonomics’ Gets a Reality Check

The Tory leadership contest is inching closer to its end as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak round up their campaigns in the fight for No. 10 Downing Street. In the few short weeks since the two began on their road trip to win over Tory members, the economic outlook has gone from bad to worse. The winner is now facing inflation topping 18 percent next year by at least one estimate. Average households are likely to be paying £6,000 a year for gas and electricity. And the pound hit its weakest level since March 2020.