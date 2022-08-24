 Skip to content
Markets

Scotland’s Budget Deficit Shrinks After Surge in Oil Revenue

Offshore supply ships at the Port of Aberdeen sea port in Aberdeen, Scotland, UK.

Offshore supply ships at the Port of Aberdeen sea port in Aberdeen, Scotland, UK.

Photographer: Emily Macinnes/Bloomberg

Scotland’s public spending deficit shrank after revenue from the North Sea oil industry jumped to the highest in eight years and helped offset the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The shortfall dropped to 23.7 billion pounds ($28 billion), or 12.3% of gross domestic product, in the 2021-22 financial year, according to the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland report published on Wednesday. That compares with 6.1% for the UK as a whole and 22.7% for Scotland in the previous fiscal year. 