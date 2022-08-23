 Skip to content
Alabama Gives Saban New 8-year, $93.6 Million Deal

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks with the media during NCAA college football media day on Aug. 7, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It's championship or bust for Nick Saban and Alabama, with no pretensions otherwise. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart.

The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban's deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart's $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia.