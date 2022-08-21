 Skip to content
UAE Reinstates Ambassador to Iran as Oil-Rich Nations Reset Ties

  • Envoy to return to Tehran after months of diplomatic effort
  • Statement comes as officials hint at progress in nuclear talks
The United Arab Emirates will reinstate its ambassador to Iran after six years as ties between the Persian Gulf countries improve amid a broader regional rapprochement.