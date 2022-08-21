Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the government will repeal a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men, a major step forward in a region where homosexuality faces discrimination and prosecution.
Lee said removing the legal ban on sex between men, known as Section 377A of the Penal code was “the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept. However he stopped short of recognizing same-sex marriage in a nod to religious groups who define it as being between a man and a woman.