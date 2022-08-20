T-Mobile Emerges as Hedge Fund Favorite With Stock on a Tear

With traders fixated this week on wild swings in meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond and mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials, it was easy to miss under piles of regulatory disclosures that hedge funds have been quietly buying T-Mobile US Inc.

The mobile phone carrier was the biggest position at Steven Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management at the end of the second quarter. In total, at least 25 hedge funds had 5% or more of their equity investments in the stock, according to a Bloomberg analysis of quarterly 13F filings. At Tekne Capital Management, the position was 18% of its book.