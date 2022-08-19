Walmart Inc., the largest private-sector employer in the US, is expanding abortion coverage and related travel benefits for its employees while maintaining a relatively limited policy compared with some other major companies.
The retail giant’s insurance plans now cover abortion “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability,” according to a memo to employees Friday. The company had previously only offered coverage if the mother’s health was in danger or the fetus couldn’t survive birth.