 Skip to content
Technology

South Africa ‘Confident’ Over TotalEnergies Gas Development Plan

  • Petroleum Agency CEO Masangane says shale activity progressing
  • French major expected to submit plan by September deadline

South Africa expects TotalEnergies SE to submit a production plan within weeks to utilize a prolific offshore gas discovery that will form a key part of increasing investment in the sector.

Petroleum Agency South Africa is “very confident” that the French major will finish talks with state-owned PetroSA and complete the required output plan to retain the license, which would otherwise expire on Sept. 6, Chief Executive Officer Phindile Masangane said in an interview. A TotalEnergies spokeswoman declined to comment. 