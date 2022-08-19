South Africa ‘Confident’ Over TotalEnergies Gas Development Plan

South Africa expects TotalEnergies SE to submit a production plan within weeks to utilize a prolific offshore gas discovery that will form a key part of increasing investment in the sector.
Petroleum Agency South Africa is “very confident” that the French major will finish talks with state-owned PetroSA and complete the required output plan to retain the license, which would otherwise expire on Sept. 6, Chief Executive Officer Phindile Masangane said in an interview. A TotalEnergies spokeswoman declined to comment.