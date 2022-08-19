 Skip to content
Kaptur Releases New Ad Breaking With Biden in Ohio House Race

  • Kaptur ad focuses on Ohio’s solar manufacturing industry
  • Incumbent mired in hotly contested race in redrawn district
Marcy Kaptur
Marcy KapturPhotographer: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

Representative Marcy Kaptur, an Ohio Democrat and the fourth-longest serving lawmaker in the House, released an ad Friday criticizing President Joe Biden as she faces a tough re-election contest against Republican J.R. Majewski.

In her new ad, Kaptur lambastes Biden for “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China,” and closes the television spot by distancing herself from her party’s leader, saying “Marcy Kaptur: She doesn’t work for Joe Biden. She works for you. I’m Marcy Kaptur and I approve this message.”