Kaptur Releases New Ad Breaking With Biden in Ohio House Race

Representative Marcy Kaptur, an Ohio Democrat and the fourth-longest serving lawmaker in the House, released an ad Friday criticizing President Joe Biden as she faces a tough re-election contest against Republican J.R. Majewski.
In her new ad, Kaptur lambastes Biden for “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China,” and closes the television spot by distancing herself from her party’s leader, saying “Marcy Kaptur: She doesn’t work for Joe Biden. She works for you. I’m Marcy Kaptur and I approve this message.”