Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Seeks to Buy as Much as 50% of Occidental

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. won approval from US regulators to buy as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum Corp. after spending months acquiring its shares. Occidental’s shares surged on news of the authorization.
Berkshire applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the approval on July 11, according to a filing published Friday. “It is concluded that the proposed transaction is consistent with the public interest and is authorized” subject to conditions, Carlos D. Clay, the commission’s acting director for the division of electric power regulation for the west, said in the filing.