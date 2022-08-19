Africa’s Biggest Lender Looking to Bolster Business Banking Unit

Standard Bank Group Ltd., the market leader in the home loans segment, says it will use its heft to grow its business banking offering, as it seeks to fight off rising competition in the space.
The continent’s biggest lender by assets will look to capitalize on its scale and geographical footprint to drive growth in the division, Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala said during an investor briefing Friday. That includes cross selling a variety financial solutions, including insurance and transactional accounts.