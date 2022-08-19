‘Very Few Fear Fed’: BofA Says Cash Flooding Into Stocks, Bonds

Investors continued piling into stocks and bonds, dismissing the risk of a more aggressive Federal Reserve as they expect it to ease the pace of rate hikes while inflation pulls back from its peak, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.
Global equity funds attracted $7.9 billion in the week through Aug. 17, strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note, citing EPFR Global data. US stocks saw a second week of inflows, with $9.2 billion pouring in. Global bonds had inflows of $500 million, driven by investment-grade debt, even as US Treasuries saw the biggest outflow since Sept. 2019. Meanwhile, $5 billion was pulled out of cash.