Mozambique to Export First LNG as Global Natural-Gas Prices Soar

Mozambique is poised to ship its first cargo of liquefied natural gas overseas, joining the ranks of the world’s exporters as a global energy crunch pushes prices of the fuel to record highs.
The LNG tanker British Mentor, operated by BP Plc, is set to arrive Aug. 24 at a new floating terminal that Eni SpA is completing off Mozambique’s northern coastline, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. Eni didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Italian company has said it’s already planning a second floating export platform in the southern African country that could be brought on in less than four years.