Mozambique to Export First LNG as Global Natural-Gas Prices Soar

  • Tanker British Mentor is heading to Eni’s floating terminal
  • Buyers in Asia, Europe are snapping up LNG ahead of winter

Mozambique is poised to ship its first cargo of liquefied natural gas overseas, joining the ranks of the world’s exporters as a global energy crunch pushes prices of the fuel to record highs. 

The LNG tanker British Mentor, operated by BP Plc, is set to arrive Aug. 24 at a new floating terminal that Eni SpA is completing off Mozambique’s northern coastline, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. Eni didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Italian company has said it’s already planning a second floating export platform in the southern African country that could be brought on in less than four years. 