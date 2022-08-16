NYC Schools Abandon Covid Health Screenings and PCR Tests

The New York City Department of Education is relaxing Covid-19 protocols for students and staff ahead of the start of the new school year.
The country’s largest school district, which serves roughly 1 million students, will no longer require daily health screenings to enter school buildings, nor will it conduct in-school PCR surveillance testing, according to new health guidelines. Schools will still require vaccination for all visitors, DOE employees and students participating in high-risk activities like sports.