Singapore may impose more taxes on the wealthy as it seeks more inclusive growth, its next prime minister Lawrence Wong signaled in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Monday.

The Southeast Asian financial hub, which has been a magnet for the well-to-do thanks to its low tax rates and modern infrastructure, is already planning to raise income taxes for its richest residents, as well as duties on high-end property and luxury cars.